Pasighat-Pangin road reopens for LMVs, 2-wheelers

BOLENG, 29 Aug: The Pasighat-Pangin highway, which has remained closed for more than two months, will be reopened for light motor vehicles (LMV) and two-wheelers via the diverted road from 30 August, the Siang DC Atul Tayeng said.

The district administration has issued an advisory to regulate the movement of vehicles.

As per the advisory, the road will remain open from 6 am to 9 am, 12 noon to 2 pm and 4 pm to 5 pm, and it will remain closed from 9 am to 12 noon, 2 pm to 4 pm and 5 pm to 6 am.

The Pasighat-Pangin highway had been disrupted after heavy and incessant rains washed away a portion of the road at Chainage 36.200 km near Rottung on 27 June.