Vocational edn teachers remind BJP of its election manifesto

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The All Arunachal Vocational Education Teachers’ Association (AAVETA) has sought “one-go regularization of vocational teachers as per the last election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the AAVETA also pressed for early implementation of 22 percent pay hike and three percent DA (annually) as per the government order issued on 1 April, 2018.

Pointing out that vocational subjects like agriculture, horticulture and physical education have already been adopted by the state government, the association also argued against claims of financial crises, stating that there has been “17-28 percent DA hike for state government employees.”

Giving examples of states such as Kerala that have regularized vocational teachers, the association also highlighted that the Assam government recently regularized 110 vocational teachers.

Claiming step-motherly treatment from the state government, the vocational teachers said that they had submitted numerous representations/memorandums to the chief minister, the HME and the education secretary but did not receive a positive response.

Reiterating that its grievances are falling on deaf ears, the association said that the vocational teachers of Arunachal will go for a democratic movement within 20 days if the state government fails to fulfil its charter of demands.

“Verbal assurances will not be considered. We need a formal and official order or a written assurance,” the association said.

The vocational teachers were recruited under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan in 2015 for 21 higher secondary schools, which was later extended to 99 schools.

At present, there are 276 vocational staffers serving at various places in Arunachal.