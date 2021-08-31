90 Covid cases on Monday

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: The state reported 90 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, of whom 62 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 20 cases, followed by 16 cases in Changlang and nine cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 14.5 percent, Anjaw reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 2.7 percent.

On the day, 156 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged. A total of 3,615 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)