SFC seeks display board for FPS’

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: The State Food Commission (SFC) has requested the district administrations and the civil supplies department to bring out “another board for the fair price shops (FPS), displaying the instructions for clarity and better communication between the functionaries and beneficiaries.”

The commission said that, in 2019, instruction had been issued to the district administrations and the district food & civil supplies officers of all the districts with regard to display boards and instructions as per Section 10 of the NFSA-2013 for transparency and easier communication between the FPS owners, the beneficiaries and the officials related to the implementation process.

“The same criteria have to be adopted in the midday meal and anganwadi centres as an indicator of the programme,” the commission said in a release.

Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom on Sunday launched uniform signboards for the FPS’ and 34 SKO retailers within the ICR.