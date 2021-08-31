Orientation prog on POCSO, JJ Acts held

AALO, 30 Aug: The West Siang district child protection unit here, under the guidance of District Child Protection Officer Bahi Koyu recently organized an orientation programme on the POCSO Act, 2012, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the APJJ Rules, 2020 for the special juvenile police units of West Siang, Shi-Yomi and Leparada districts.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Habung Tangu and advocates Gorik Kamduk, Karken Angu and Murtuza Ansari were the resource persons.

Tangu spoke on the role of the JJ Board and the latest amendments in the APJJ Rules, Kamduk dwelt on the specific roles of the investigation officer in POCSO cases, and Ansari spoke on ‘orientation on the POCSO Act’, the NDPS Act, etc. (DIPRO)