Ensure SOP is followed during offline classes

Finally, offline classes will restart in the state from 1 September onwards. The first batch of offline classes will be held for secondary and senior secondary levels. Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday announced that the schools will be reopened strictly following the standard operating procedure (SOP) which has been worked out by the health and education departments together. With Covid-19 cases considerably low, this move to restart offline classes will come as a big relief to students, parents and teachers. Ever since Covid cases hit the state, the education department has been using the online mode for classes as well as examinations.

This has badly affected the quality of education. With a large part of the state having internet connectivity issues, the online mode of classes is considered a failure. However, while restarting offline classes, the authorities still need to be very careful. They cannot afford to be careless. Experts have warned that there are possibilities that the third wave of Covid-19 will hit India in the month of November. This warning cannot be taken lightly. The SOP should be strictly followed by the school authorities. The state government should appoint committees at the district level, so as to ensure that the SOP is properly implemented on the ground. The role of these committees should be to conduct surprise checks at the schools. If any schools are found violating the SOP, the district administration should take strict action against the school authorities. The state government also needs to come out with clarity regarding opening of colleges, universities and polytechnics in the state.