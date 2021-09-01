Mugli launches Kamle dist badminton team’s jersey

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Chairman Talo Mugli on Tuesday launched the jersey of the Kamle district badminton team for upcoming badminton events in the state.

Mugli, who is also the chief patron of the Kamle District Badminton Association (KDBA), advised the players to draw inspiration from players such as Laa Talar and play with utmost dedication and discipline.

He also appealed to the state government to provide special facilities to deserving players, “especially those who rep-resent the state nationally and internationally,” by framing a special policy, in order to encourage the young generation to take up sports.

KDBA president Maga Tasso lauded “the contributions of the Kamle badminton players in the state, representing nationally and internationally,” and urged the people of the district to support young players.

The state’s ace shuttler Laa Talar, along with Boni Yupu, Jokam Rebia, KDBA members and others attended the programme, which was held at a city hotel here.