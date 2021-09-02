Congress’s social media campaign shows people’s dissatisfaction with present govt.: APCC

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The state Congress party on Wednesday stated that people’s overwhelming response to the party’s new campaign on social media #IndiaAgainstBJPLoot “clearly shows their dissatisfaction over the policies of the present government.”

In a party release, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Mina Toko stated, “Today, the Congress party launched a new campaign on social media, which received

an overwhelming response from the people. In one hour, #IndiaAgainstBJPLoot was trending at number 1 in the country and by 4pm the tag had well over 100K tweets. Thousands of videos of people speaking from around the country have been uploaded onto social media platforms, highlighting the plight of every citizen.”

“The response to this campaign speaks volumes of the state of affairs in our nation today and the sentiment of our people towards this power hungry and crony-capitalist government.”

“For the third month in a row, the Modi led government has increased the price of LPG cylinders. Since January 2021, the price of one cylinder has increased by Rs 190. Fuel prices have increased over 67 times in the last eight months. The price of cooking oil has increased by over 50 percent in one year. The cost of living is exorbitant and the poor and middle class simply cannot stand it anymore.”

“Rahul Gandhi also held a press conference to question the government on the exorbitant prices, the purpose of NMP and where all the money the government is collecting is going,” the APCC vice president added.