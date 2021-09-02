BRO completes construction of Sanggam Bridge

AALO, 1 Sep: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has completed the construction of the Sanggam Bailey suspension bridge over the Shiyom (Siyum) river on the Aalo- Yingkiong road and threw it open for traffic movement on Wednesday.

The BRO had rescheduled the probable date of completion of the bridge from 30 September to 31 August in view of the prolonged closure of road communication to Aalo via Likabali – Bame and Pashighat – Pangin road. The bridge will connect Aalo through Yingkiong, according to a BRO release.

“The BRO faced extreme difficulty in launching of this bridge due to heavy and unprecedented rainfall at the bridge construction site. The site engineers, however, were determined to make the bridge operational by the revised deadline. They worked in extended shifts from early morning till late evening and completed this important bridge in record 35 days,” the release added.