Poshan Maah launched state-wide

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The month-long ‘Poshan Maah’ or National Nutrition Mission under Poshan Abhiyan was launched in the state on Wednesday.

During an inaugural programme held at Yupia, WCD Deputy Director Aryoma Lowancha stressed on the importance of Poshan Maah as a key component of Poshan Abhiyan, its focus on Poshan Vatika (nutri garden), importance of yoga and nutritious food.

Lowancha informed that the state is observing Matru Vandana Saptah from 1 to 7 September under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojna (PMMVY), a conditional maternity benefit programme.

She further appealed to the Anganwadi workers to work diligently on various programs under Poshan Abhiyan and PMMVY.

Regional Ayurveda Research Institute Research Officer Dr Arvind Kumar spoke on nutrition and ayurveda with practical inputs on how requirement of nutrition is different in every individual and

how food diversification and combination of the locally available grains, vegetables and fruits can be added to the diet for a healthy lifestyle. He added that the information can be used by the field functionaries to ensure nutritional requirements of mothers and children.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Chukhu Bablu appealed to all WCD field functionaries to pass on the information to the people in the villages as it could help reduce malnutrition.

In Koloriang, Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia highlighted the importance of the nutrition among the children and appealed to all the panchayat members to cooperate while organising the programmes in various blocks of the districts.

WCD Deputy Director Ringu Kama also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)