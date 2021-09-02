State reports 71 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 30 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The state on Wednesday reported 71 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 30 are symptomatic.

Capital Complex detected the highest 13 Covid-19 cases, followed by 10 cases in Changlang and six cases each in Lower Subansiri and Namsai.

With 44.4 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 2.1 percent.

On Wednesday, a total of 61 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Also, a total of 2,849 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)