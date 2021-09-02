Increase intake capacity of students in govt colleges: ANSU

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has written to Education Minister Taba Tedir seeking urgent intervention to increase intake capacity of students in various government colleges of the state.

In its letter, the ANSU claimed that due to the low intake capacity of colleges, such as Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar and Government College, Doimukh are facing massive issues to accommodate students seeking admission.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has crippled the socio- economic and education system globally. Because of the prevailing situation the students mostly prefer to take admission in the state itself. This has led to a massive jump in demand for college seats,” the ANSU wrote.

The union urged the state government for early intervention to increase the intake capacity of these colleges as a special consideration in the time of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the ANSU also expressed displeasure over the failure of the education minister to respond to its 15-point demand submitted last month.

Talking to the press, ANSU president Nabam Dodum said failure of the minister, Taba Tedir and the Education department to respond to the union’s demands raises question over their efficiency.

“All the points placed by us are for the betterment of the entire state. If implemented, it will benefit not only Nyishi-inhabited districts, but the whole state. Many days have passed but till now we have not heard anything from the Education department or the minister himself regarding our demand. This is unfortunate,” said Dodum.

Some of the demands of the ANSU include correction of the word Nishi to Nyishi in class VIII’s social science text book; immediate cancellation of tender for procurement and supply of school uniform; recruitment of TGT/ PGT teachers against sanctioned vacant post; teacher welfare fund for every government school of Nyishi inhabitant areas to carry out co-curriculum activities; introduction of uniformity in school fees for various private schools of the state; proper land demarcation with land allotment and LPC for schools of Nyishi inhabited areas; special package for construction and upgrade of schools in seven districts of Nyishi inhabited areas and uniform architectural design for school infrastructure; regularisation of the 400 SSA teachers as per cabinet decision.

Further, the ANSU president said that if authorities continue to turn a blind eye to its demands, “the union will be left with no option but to use democratic means to press for its demands.”