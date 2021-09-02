Solung celebrated amidst Covid-19 restrictions

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 1 Sep: Solung, the main agriculture based festival of the Adi tribe was celebrated in East Siang district with traditional fervor on Wednesday while adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

The Pasighat Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee organized the celebrations at Gidi Notko (Solung ground) here.

Inaugurating the festive event at the Pasighat Solung ground, Pasighat ADC Tatdo Borang informed that festive celebrations with public gathering is prohibited by the authority due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, while celebration amid the protocol has been permitted for only two days.

At Ruksin, former ZPM Tonggeng Panyang along with Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh, local gaon burahs and others attended the Solung celebrations at Ralung village.

Also, the Adi Baane Kebang (Apex) has appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace and communal harmony and urged the village committees concerned to follow Covid-19 SOP during the festivities.