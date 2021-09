CHANGLANG, 2 Sep: Five villages in Changlang district – Kengkhu, Phangtip, Hatongchu, Longvi and Longka – have been declared drugs-free, following 41 youths from Longvi and Longka having completed a month-long de-addiction course at the de-addiction centre in Bordumsa recently.

DC Dr Devansh Yadav gave away certificates to the former drug users and urged them to stay away from drugs.

The gram sabhas will pass a resolution and ensure that the de-addicted youths do not relapse. (DIPRO)