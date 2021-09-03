Contractors demand early completion of tender process

SAGALEE, 2 Sep: The Sagalee (Papum Pare district) unit of the All Arunachal Contractors’ Welfare Association on Wednesday submitted a representation to the Sagalee WRD division EE, demanding finalization/completion of the tender process for the 29 HKKP (PMKSY) schemes within a month.

The association said that the last date of submission of the tender papers and opening of the same was supposed to be 15 March this year as advertised. It said the delay in completing the tender process is not only harassing the bidders but also leading to stagnation of sustainable development in the area.

“Since HKKP (PMKSY) is centrally sponsored scheme, which needs timely utilization certificate for next clearance, any delay may hindrance the flow of funds from the Centre,” the association said in the representation.

It also urged the authorities concerned to conduct the tender process in a free and fair manner to ensure quality, transparency and timely completion of the works.