One succumbs to Covid-19, death toll reaches 261

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: The state reported one more Covid-19-related death on Thursday. The death was registered on Wednesday. With this, the state’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 261.

According to the DHS report, a 56-year-old male patient from the ICR died of Covid-19-related complications at the DCH in Chimpu on Wednesday at 7 pm.

The patient had complained of cough, fever, weakness and myalgia since 5 August and had tested Covid-19 positive through RT-PCR at TRIHMS, Naharlagun on 7 August. He had later been referred from the Ashoka Hotel triage centre and admitted to the DCH on 8 August.

The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday reported 54 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 23 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 18 cases, followed by 11 cases in Lower Subansiri and six cases in Tawang.

With 50 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 2.6 percent.

A total of 97 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Thursday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 17 patients and the DCH in Pasighat has two patients, while the SQF in Lekhi has six occupants (see full bulletin).