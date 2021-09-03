Curfew from 9 pm to 5 am from 3 Sep

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: The Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration has announced fresh curfew timing, from 9 pm to 5 am, from 3 September to 3 October.

ICR DC Talo Potom on Thursday informed the media that the decision was taken during a meeting he convened with all stakeholders.

“During the meeting, the DMO informed that the Covid positive rate has decreased significantly. Since the government has decided to open schools, train service is resumed, considering all these, we have decided to review the curfew timing, making it from 9 pm to 5 am from 3 September to 3 October,” said Potom.

He said all shops will be allowed to open till 8 pm during the period.

The DC appealed to the people to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and the SOPs in place.

Meanwhile, random coronavirus tests will be conducted on the passengers at the railway station from 3 September onwards.

“As railway service has started, random rapid antigen tests will be conducted for passengers, especially those suspected of Covid-19 and without proof of getting vaccination, at the railway station from tomorrow onwards,” said ICR DMO Dr M Perme.

The Covid positivity rate in the ICR is less than 3 percent for the last one week, while the vaccination coverage rate too is the highest among all the districts, Dr Perme said.

He, however, cautioned the public against complacency and appealed to them to not lower their guard and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The DMO said that the vaccination target as per the electoral roll has already been achieved in the ICR. “But the ICR has floating population; hence the figures tend to differ,” he added. (With input from DIPRO)