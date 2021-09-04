APPSC declares APPSCCE (mains) results

ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Friday declared the results of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination (APPSCCE) Mains-2020.

A total of 141 candidates have been declared to have qualified to appear in the personality test to be conducted from 20 to 22 October, according to an APPSC notification.

The results are available on the commission’s official website www.appsc.gov.in.

The physical tests will be conducted on 27 and 28 September at the PTC in Banderdewa and the medical tests on 30 September at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Naharlagun, for the posts of DSP, the notification said.

The qualified candidates have been advised to bring with them all original certificates at the time of appearing before the interview board.

The commission said there are 111 Group A and B posts under the state government. “As per the rules framed by the government, a ratio of 1:3 has to be maintained to take the personality test/viva voce, which means 333 (111×3) candidates should be allowed to appear in the personality test,” the commission said.

It said only 141 candidates have secured the required marks to qualify for the personality test/viva voce.

“A candidate must secure 33 percent marks in each paper and 45 percent in aggregate as per the existing rule. However, the commission has found only 141 candidates who cleared the mains written examination. Candidates who did not clear the mains written examination cannot be allowed to take the next level of examination,” added the commission.

The APPSC had conducted the examination for recruitment to various posts under the state government. Around 1,200 candidates had appeared in the mains examination, which was held between 6 and 14 February this year.