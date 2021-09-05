Police tighten security in Pasighat jail, SP seeks people’s cooperation

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 4 Sep: Security has been tightened in and around the Pasighat judicial jail complex by installing modern security equipment, said East Siang SP Sumit Kumar Jha.

The SP, however, declined to disclose details of the security arrangements made in the jail premises.

The decision to increase the security in the jail was taken after the rearrest of all the seven undertrial prisoners (UTP) who had escaped from the jail on 11 July this year.

The last escaped UTP was rearrested from Telam in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Thursday.

Seven UTPs had escaped from the jail after throwing chilli and pepper powder and salt at the guards who were manning the jail.

Five guards of the jail were injured in the incident, one of them seriously.

DIPRO adds: Meanwhile, the SP stressed the need for better police-public cooperation to ensure effective policing.

Addressing a press conference at his office here on Saturday, Jha said that “the department will strive to uphold law and order, prevent and detect crimes with the cooperation of the people taking proactive steps to book potential trouble-mongers. By enhancing police-public relationship, the productivity of policing could be improved,” he said.

“All available resources will be utilized in maintaining safety and peace in society, besides safeguarding the glory of the oldest town of the state,” he said, and urged the citizens to register their grievances/complaints fearlessly.

Regarding the recent escape (and subsequent rearrest) of the seven UTPs, the SP informed that three on-duty police personnel have been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated in the matter. (DIPRO)