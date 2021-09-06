DC flags off garbage lifting vehicle

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom flagged off a garbage lifting vehicle for Jollang area on Sunday, in the presence of panchayat members, officers and others.

The DC lauded the residents of Jollang area “for becoming self-reliant by finding innovative ideas of garbage management,” and advised them to utilize the service of the vehicle.

Jollang GPC Tana Taha Tara said that “the vehicle could be purchased only through the cooperation of all

the residents of Jollang area, especially elders,” and acknowledged the contribution of people like Likha Tayam, Harilal Mondal and others “who helped in processing of loans and sanctioning and purchasing of the vehicle.”

He expressed gratitude to the APEDA director for installing 47 streetlights towards Jollang area, and also to the SBI regional manager for installing two SBI ATM booths in the area.

The GPC also submitted a memorandum to the DC, highlighting issues like proper demarcation of the boundary between Jollang and the 4th IRBn, construction of drainage system, providing of dustbin to the residents, creation of additional post of gaon burah, etc.

Also thanking Don Bosco School and Don Bosco College (DBC) for their cooperation, the GPC requested the DC to explore the possibility of installing solar lights in the campuses of the school and the college.

Baat Ganga ZPM Taro Tagia also spoke.

The DC was accompanied by EACs Datum Gadi and Aying Perme, DACO Tem Kaya and a host of other officers.

DBC principal Fr Jose George also participated. (DIPRO)