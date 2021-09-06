MMA fighter Jowkhum Dilli accorded grand reception

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, 5 Sep: Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jowkhum Dilli was accorded a warm welcome at the Singpho Heritage Centre here in Changlang district on Saturday evening.

Dilli represented India at the GAMMA Asian Championship, held in Kyrgyzstan, and won the bronze medal in the 52.2 kg category.

Various organizations, including the Singpho Development Society, the All Tai Khampti Singpho Students’ Union, the United Miao Mission, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, the Singpho Youth Organization and the All Bordumsa Singpho Students’ Union, among others, have appealed to the state government to recognize the bronze medal won by Dilli in the field of MMA at the Asian level.

The organizations also urged the state government to reward the fighter with a government job along with cash incentives.

Attending the programme, Bordumsa MLA Shomlung Mossang assured to support Dilli’s training and future endeavours.

Bordumsa ADC Talo Jerang appealed to the youths to “take Dilli’s success as an eye-opening example to reap success in different fields through hard work and sincerity.”

Dilli on his part thanked Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Bordumsa MLA Shomlung Mossang, Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav, ADC Talo Jerang, and all the well-wishers who helped him financially and aided in his participation in the championship in Kyrgyzstan.