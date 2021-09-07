PWD EE arrested in connection with Seppa-C’Tajo NEC road scam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: The vigilance department’s Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Monday arrested Nacho PWD Division Executive Engineer (EE) Tare Murtem in connection with the Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC road scam, informed Director General of Police RP Upadhyaya.

However, the DGP did not share details about the arrest.

It is learnt that Murtem was arrested in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in connection with SIC (Vig) Case No 2/21 u/s 120 (b) 420/465/471/409 IPC, read with Section 13 (1) (c) (d) 13 (2) PC Act.

Sources in the SIC confirmed the report and informed that Murtem was produced before the district court in Bomdila on Monday and remanded to 14 days in police custody. Murtem was one of the EEs posted at the Chayang Tajo PWD division, which implemented the Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC road in East Kameng district. The North Eastern Council (NEC)-funded 81-km road, which was being executed by Gammon India Pvt Ltd, is marred by corruption.

The corruption-ridden road project created public anger, compelling the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) and the All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) to demand an SIC inquiry. Seventy percent of the work is yet to be completed.

On 7 February, the EKSWCO had convened a meeting to discuss the road project. During the meeting, it was learnt that Rs 31 crores from the agreement amount of Rs 172 crores had been

misused by describing the work as “flood damage report works.” Only Rs 19.5 crores is remaining now.

The SIC conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegation of misappropriation of funds by Gammon India in the construction of the road, and registered the matter as a regular case (u/s 120 (B)/420/465/471/409 IPC, r/w Section 13 (1) HO (d) & 13 (2) PC Act, 1988). This came after social activist Payi Gyadi had lodged an FIR against the EEs of the Chayang Tajo PWD division and executing agencies Gammon India Ltd, Gammon Engineers Contractors Pvt Ltd and DRB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd on 7 August, 2019.

The complaint mentions the names of the then and the present engineers of the Chayang Tajo PWD division and other private individuals: Gammon India Ltd, Mumbai; Gammon Engineers Contractors Pvt Ltd, Mumbai; and DRB Infrastructure PM Ltd, Hyderabad.

The SIC noted that the case involves multiple aspects, including many alleged persons and voluminous documents. The SIC team, along with the East Kameng district administration, locals and representatives of the AEKDSU and the EKSWCO had inspected the road in August this year.