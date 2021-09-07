Compensation for Package B of NH 415 to be disbursed soon

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has said that compensation for Package B (Papu Hill-Nirjuli) of the four-lane NH 415 will be disbursed soon to the affected people.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Potom said that reassessment work on this package has been completed, and that genuine beneficiaries will be given compensation.

“Exercise for reassessment is completed. Corrections have been made and notices issued to the affected people. Thirteen ineligible people were found during reassessment. Many who do not own assets were earlier included in the compensation beneficiaries’ list,” claimed the DC. He also alleged that some people did not allow the administration to conduct surveys on their assets.

“I appeal to the people to cooperate in the land acquisition process. The administration will strictly follow the strip plan prepared by the ministry of road, transport & highways for Packages B and C. There will be no compromise with it. I urge the people to take compensation payments and help the government in starting the work early,” said Potom.

The DC informed that Chief Minister Pema Khandu has instructed that work on Package B be started at the earliest. Regarding Package C (Nirjuli-Banderdewa), he said that “90 percent encumbrance-free land” has been handed over to the contractor.

“The appointed date has been issued to the contractor. They have started mobilizing resources. The actual work will start soon on Package C,” he added.