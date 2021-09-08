Kho-kho coaching camp underway

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 7 Sep: The 15-day state level kho-kho trial coaching camp for U-18 boys started here in East Siang district on Monday to select the state team for the 40th National Kho-Kho Championship scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 22-26 September.

East Siang District Kho-Kho Association (ESDKKA) president Onya Padung, head coach Asraf Hussain and assistant coach Koyam Langkam are training the players.

Padung said that the camp is being organized by the ESDKKA under the supervision of the Arunachal Pradesh Kho-Kho Association.