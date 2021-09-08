DK State Badminton C’ship from 19 Oct

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The 8th edition of the Dorjee Khandu State Badminton Championship, being organized by the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA), will be held from 19-23 October at the Ita Pulu indoor badminton stadium in Lower Dibang Valley HQ Roing, informed the ASBA’s honorary tournament secretary Nich Bapu here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Bapu informed that 27 affiliated districts, including Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, the Capital Badminton Association and the Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board, will be competing in the state’s most prestigious and biggest badminton event.

He informed that the tournament will be played in five categories: U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, and senior.

“The entries of each affiliated unit against each category shall be, men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles, women’s singles and women’s doubles,” he said.

“The top eight men’s singles, the top four women’s singles and the top four men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles state ranking players will get direct entry in the tournament,” Bapu added.

Approximately 752 male and 748 female shuttlers are expected to participate in the tournament.

Terming it the biggest badminton event in the state, ASBA executive member Toni Bam said “the state team will be selected from this tournament within the winners after conducting coaching camp by the selection committee to represent Arunachal in national events organized by the Badminton Association of India.”

The tournament’s code of conduct honorary secretary Penya Bagra informed that Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) would be strictly maintained by making RT-PCR tests mandatory for all the participants.

Bagra added that the organizing committee would ensure that the participants strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour throughout the tournament. He also informed that spectators will not be allowed, as per the Covid-19 SOPs.