Stick to laid down norms in four-lane construction

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inspected Package B (Papu Hill to Nirjuli) and Package C (Nirjuli to Banderdewa) stretch of NH 415. The work on these two packages is yet to start. The condition of the road, especially in between Nirjuli and Naharlagun, has worsened in the recent days, giving torrid time to the commuters. Hopefully, the visit of the CM will give momentum to the project and speed up the work. Worryingly, the land compensation issue has not been resolved for Package B till now.

Even in Package C there are a few lingering issues regarding land, even though 90 percent encumbrance-free land has been handed over to the contractor. The ICR administration should try to resolve the land issues at the earliest, so that work can start in full swing. These two projects are of massive importance for the state capital. The project should not be affected due to land issues. The state has already seen how a major portion of the Trans-Arunachal Highway could not be completed on time due to land compensation issues. Also, the ICR authorities should not repeat the mistake committed in Package A (Chandranagar to Papu Hill). In this stretch, the RoW has not been properly maintained. Especially in the stretch between Ganga market and Zero Point, the breadth of the highway has been compromised. This kind of situation should not be repeated in Packages B and C. The four-lane road should be constructed by strictly following the laid down norms of the ministry of road, transport and highways.