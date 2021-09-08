Police bust drugs syndicate, arrest 5 in Khonsa

KHONSA, 7 Sep: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Khonsa police busted a drugs syndicate operating here in Tirap district and arrested five persons and seized drugs worth Rs 2 lakhs from them on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ADS, under the supervision of the Tirap SP, arrested the five persons, who have been identified as Shomnai Losu, Phiphot Losu, Phedai Wangsa, Phamsa Wangsa and Thaisii Raomai alias Sten.

While the Losu duo has been arrested for peddling drugs, Phedai Wangsa has been arrested for the offence of giving shelter to drug peddlers and harbouring them.

Phamsa Wangsa has been arrested for financing drug peddling and possessing drugs, while Raomai has been arrested for consuming drugs and assisting peddlers in selling drugs in the township.

The police seized 59.14 gms of suspected heroin, one insulin syringe with

heroin solution in it, equipment used for consuming heroin, two Aadhaar cards and Rs 40,110 in cash in the presence of Executive Magistrate DK Thongdok. (DIPRO)