Students demand renovation of school approach road

KANUBARI, 7 Sep: The Wancho Students’ Union and the Rujen Students’ Union have submitted a representation to local MLA Gabriel D Wangsu and the Kanubari ADC for renovation of the approach road to the government higher secondary school here in Longding district.

The unions stated that the road is lying unrepaired for more than a decade “due to the apathy of the authorities concerned.” They further said that the road’s alignment has been laid without proper planning, “due to which the shoddy road always involves high risk for both motorists and pedestrians.”

Stating that the narrow and shoddy road could “lead to fatal accident anytime,” the unions appealed to the administration and the department concerned to ensure early renovation of the road for the safety of the students, teachers and staffers of the school.