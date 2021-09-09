Heavy rain lashes Kamle

RAGA, 8 Sep: Heavy downpour lashed Kamle district, triggering landslides and flashflood in many circles, including the district headquarters here on 6 September.

Flood water inundated many government and private residences in the district headquarters and damaged the main water supply pipelines, affecting water supply. Restoration work is underway on war-footing.

Reports of crop and water supply structure damages have also been received from Bam, Poku and Yukar Villages of Kamporijo circle of the district.

Local MLA Tarin Dakpe urged the district administration and the DDMO to assess the damages caused to the public and private properties and extend all necessary assistance to the affected families. (DIPRO)