[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 8 Sep: Three houses were gutted in a fire that occurred at Gandhi market in Upper Subansiri district at around 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

There is no report of a casualty and the cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet.

The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori along with other officers rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Assessment of the property damaged will be done on Thursday, the DC informed.