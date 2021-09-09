Tawang DC issues circular to verify & check whereabouts of children away from district

TAWANG, 8 Sep: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok informed that the district administration has recently issued a circular to verify and keep a check on the whereabouts of children who are being taken away from the district to other parts of the country for education.

“The parents, gaon burah or the administrative officer of the area should know the whereabouts of those children, to check any untoward incident, such as human trafficking. The crime rate in Tawang district is very low, but we must be vigilant ,” he said during the first quarterly review meeting of 2021-22 of the district under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), here at the Tawang Circuit House on Tuesday.

He asked the Tawang DCPU to conduct awareness campaigns at villages in this regard.

Phuntsok also asked the house to ensure that no child in need of care and protection is left out due to lack of information and knowledge.

“We should work proactively involving gaon burahs and other village committee members, so that no child in need of care and protection is missed,” he said.

Earlier, Tawang CDPO cum DCPO Dondup Lhamu gave a presentation on the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and its 2021 amendment, and the implementation status of ICPS in Tawang district.

Tawang Superintendent of Police Bomge Kamduk, JMFC cum Principal Magistrate JJB Utumso Boo and Chairman Child welfare Committee Nawang Yuton, in their speeches informed about the status and working of the Special Juvenile Police unit, Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, respectively.

A representative of the Mon Palpung Child Care Institution, Jang also spoke on the occasion.