Fisheries dept to establish hatcheries for cold water fisheries soon: Taki

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, AH& Vety., DD & Fisheries Tage Taki informed that the fisheries department is planning to establish hatcheries for cold water fisheries in Mechuka, Ziro, Anini, Tawang and Bomdila which will help in job creation and development of the region.

He said this during his visit to the NABARD regional office here on Wednesday.

The minister also stated that 5000 fingerlings of trout were collected from Dirang, West Kameng district and introduced for culture farming in Palin.

He sought the NABARD’s support for establishment of trout hatcheries in the state and for establishing nurseries on available government land. He also sought its support for establishing breeding farms for piggery and goatery.

NABARD regional office general manager Partho Saha in his address congratulated the minister for successful launching of the credit linked schemes viz. Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana and Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and said ‘The schemes would result in all round prosperity.’

Saha also informed that the agriculture department planned to establish nurseries in the state with a corpus amount of Rs 10 crore.

“There is a need to provide necessary boost for lending to the animal husbandry and fisheries sectors in the state by introducing schemes on the lines of the Atmanirbhar schemes which provided substantial subsidy to the beneficiaries,” Saha said, adding that infrastructure development for the agriculture sector can be supported under the RIDF.

Saha further briefed the minister about ongoing developmental projects in the state viz. aquaculture training in Lohit, training of orange growers in Lepa Rada, tribal development project in Changlang, etc. as well as other initiatives.