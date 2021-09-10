Erratic power supply annoys business community of Oyan

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 9 Sep: The business community of Oyan market in Sille-Oyan circle of East Siang district has been facing erratic electricity supply for the last several months.

Annoyed over the poor power supply, the consumers have threatened to move the District Consumer Forum in this regard, stating that the power department’s attitude has been “non-responsive.”

They said that the department installed a “step-down transformer at Oyan Charali, which became defective five years ago, but the department engineers are yet to install a new transformer.”

Oyan Market Committee (OMC) secretary Tado Kamsi said that power supply in the Oyan Charali area “is erratic, with very low voltage.”

Kamsi and other consumers said that they had moved the officials of the power department’s Ruksin subdivision and Pasighat division, “but could not receive positive response.”

They said that the power department regularly collects electricity bills from the business community, even in the absence of power supply, “which is causing strong concern among local residents.”

As per a report, the consumers have also asked the department to install electricity meters in the Oyan market area but nothing has been done by the department so far.

“We have repeatedly moved the department’s engineers to look into our power problem, but yielded no results. Collection of electricity bills, including the rental and fixed amounts, without meter is causing our concern,” said Kamsi and other sufferers.

Members of the OMC on Thursday met local MLA Ninong Ering in Ruksin and apprised him of their grievances.

The MLA gave assurance that he would convene a meeting with the power department’s officials and the local power consumers to resolve the issues.