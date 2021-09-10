Minor raped, accused absconding

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 9 Sep: One Pakbin Sikom (Batak), aged 30, is absconding since Wednesday after reportedly raping a minor in Sikarijo village in Upper Subansiri district.

DSP T Bage informed that the case came to light on Thursday, when an FIR was lodged at the police station here by the family of the victim.

The 14-year-old victim is under medical treatment at the hospital here.

Reliable sources informed that the alleged accused is a close relative of the victim.

The FIR has been registered and the police have launched an investigation.