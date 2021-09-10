State reports 53 Covid cases on Thursday, 30 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: The state on Thursday reported 53 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 30 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 14 cases, followed by nine cases in East Siang and six cases in Papum Pare.

With 11.5 percent, Upper Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 1.9 percent.

On Thursday, 64 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

A total of 2,911 samples were also collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 606 active cases, with 553 under home isolation (see full bulletin).