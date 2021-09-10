Customers not accepting coins, bank authorities inform DC

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Bank customers in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) do not accept coins when given by banks, informed representatives of various banks of Naharlagun circle during a meeting among the ICR administration, various banks of Naharlagun circle and the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) convened by ICR DC Talo Potom at the mini-secretariat here on Thursday.

During the meeting, issues like non-acceptance/non-circulation of coins, shortage of cash, third-party vendors issuing cash outside ATMs, working of ATMs, etc, were discussed.

The banks’ representatives stated that the banks accept coins but the customers do not accept coins when given by banks. They also said that “there is a general notion amongst the business community and public that the coins are no longer in use. Proper awareness needs to be created among them to remove the misconception amongst the public.”

ACCI president Tarh Nachung said, “Necessary action would be taken up by ACCI to create awareness amongst the business community regarding misconception of coins not being in circulation anymore.”

The DC asked the representatives of the banks to ensure availability of cash in the banks and ATMs, and to ensure that the ATMs are functional. (DIPRO)