Status of projects in W/Kameng reviewed

BOMDILA, 9 Sep: The West Kameng district level monitoring committee on Thursday reviewed the status of various ongoing projects in the district.

Some of the important projects that were reviewed include SIDF, NESIDS, NLCPR, CRF, BADF, CMSSY, CMAGY, PMJVK, PMGSY, CCI and RURBAN.

Presiding over the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki urged the ZPMs and PRI leaders to be aware of the ongoing government-sponsored projects in their respective segments. He also urged the project implementing departments to share the sanction orders with the administrative officers of the respective blocks, so that the projects can be monitored by the sub-divisional level monitoring committee.

“Along with satellite-based monitoring and geotagging of projects, it is mandatory to upload date of commencement and date of completion of the projects in the Arunachal Monitoring portal,” the DC said.

ZPC Rinchin Zomba Merakpa urged the executing agencies to “maintain work quality as per project specifications.”

Among others, DPO H Taipodia, administrative officers, PRI leaders and representatives of CBOs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)