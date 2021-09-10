APSCPCR team on Tawang tour

TAWANG, 9 Sep: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) is on a two-day visit to Tawang to organize interactive sessions with all the stakeholders and to create awareness on the powers and functions of the APSCPCR.

The team, comprising APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu and members Ngurang Achung and Niri Chongrowju, on Thursday visited the child care institution in Jang and the one-stop centre here, and attended a ‘mini tribal food mela’ at Damgyin, organized to mark the Rashtriya Poshan Maah.

The team is scheduled to visit the child care institution in Lungla on Friday morning, and to convene a meeting with all concerned at the circuit house here in the afternoon, Tawang CDPO Dondup Pema informed. (DIPRO)