6 operatives of NSCN (IM), ENNG apprehended

KHONSA, 10 Sep: Six hardcore insurgents of the NSCN (IM) and the ENNG were apprehended here in Tirap district on Friday during a series of joint operations conducted by the police and the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR).

According to a 6 AR release, “a specific intelligence report was received regarding the presence of three hardcore insurgents in general area Khonsa, following which a team of Khonsa battalion of Assam Rifles and the police launched a joint operation to nab the insurgents reportedly involved in extortion, kidnapping and nefarious activities against locals.”

“Initially, the joint team arrested three armed insurgents and, based on information provided by them, three more insurgents were apprehended. All the apprehensions led to a total recovery of six pistols, live ammunition, opium and extortion money,” it said.

The AR said the insurgents revealed that they had kidnapped and placed a 28-year-old woman in Longbo village under house arrest on suspicion of passing information about underground cadres to the security forces.

They further revealed that they were involved in kidnapping an RWD employee from his residence in Sanliam village, ruthlessly torturing him and extorting Rs 3 lakhs from him.

“The RWD employee was blindfolded, handcuffed and taken to the jungle, where he was tortured and brutally beaten while asking him to deposit an additional Rs 10 lakhs to them. They also demanded Rs 50,000 from the GPC of Sinnu village at gunpoint,” the AR said. (DIPRO)