Repair damaged roads, says APCC

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Expressing disappointment over the deplorable condition of the roads in the state capital, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has urged the state government, particularly the department concerned, to “take up restoration and maintenance work on the damaged NH 415 road and sectoral/colony roads for smooth surface communication.”

The sector and colony roads in the Itanagar capital region are also in a dilapidated condition and have become woes for the citizens, the APCC said.

Meanwhile, the rank and file of the APCC participated in a social service drive on NH 415 from Bage Tinali to the veterinary office in Nirjuli, and from Bage Tinali to the Doimukh bridge at night on Thursday. They repaired the major potholes on the roads.