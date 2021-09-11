Gov to confer ‘democracy awards’

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Governor BD Mishra is scheduled to confer the first ever ‘State Democracy Awards’, instituted by the State Election Commission (SEC), on 15 September to mark the International Democracy Day.

“The awards will be conferred on organizations and individuals who displayed outstanding performances during general elections of the local bodies in Arunachal Pradesh in 2020,” the SEC informed in a release.

Among others, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Home Minister Bamang Felix are expected to attend the function, which will be held at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here.