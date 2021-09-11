ATPWDS team apprises DC of issues

AALO, 10 Sep: Members of the Aalo Town People’s Welfare and Development Society (ATPWDS), led by its chairman Kento Ete called on West Siang Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato at his office here on Friday and apprised him of issues requiring the administration’s attention.

Ete said that the ATPWDS has been taking up measures concerning the welfare of the people, but that “there are certain issues where administrative and public leaders’ intervention is quite necessary.” He informed the DC that the ATPWDS would formally place a representation soon.

Former minister and ATPWDS chief advisor Doi Ado said that “issues like drug menace among youths, inordinate delay in construction of stadium and, above all, disruption and isolation of the district from the rest of the state during this monsoon has been unprecedented and we need to draw a comprehensive plan to do away with such natural calamity in the future.”

The DC on his part said that he would always be there for the growth, development and welfare of the people of the district and do whatever is possible from his side.

“Any meaningful services in the district can be rendered by the DC only with the cooperation of senior citizens, PRIs, youths and developmental agencies. Peace and tranquillity is a prerequisite to take up developmental and welfare activities,” he said. (DIPRO)