APSCW seeks action over viral video

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: Stating that a video is circulating on social media, showing forcible and wrongful confinement of women in various areas of Upper Subansiri district, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has requested the Upper Subansiri SP to apprehend the people involved in the heinous crime.

The women’s commission vehemently condemned the act and also sought a status report from the SP in the matter.

“When contacted, the SP said that the police have taken the matter seriously and a team has been sent to rescue those wrongfully confined women,” APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi said in a release.

The APSCW also condemned the rape of a minor girl in Sikarijo village in Upper Subansiri, and requested the police to apprehend the alleged accused at the earliest.

It requested all sections of the society to cooperate with the police to ensure smooth investigation of both the cases.