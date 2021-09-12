State records 1 Covid death, toll at 270

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: The state recorded one Covid-19 death on Friday, which was reported on Saturday. With this, the state’s death toll stands at 270.

A 44-year-old female from Lower Dibang Valley with comorbidity came to the OPD of the district hospital (DH) in Roing with complaints of vomiting, generalized weakness and fatigue on 9 September, and tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the Changlang DH.

The patient was given treatment and kept under observation at the DCHC of the Roing DH from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on 9 September, and she opted for home isolation after signing an undertaking.

She passed away on 10 September at around 8:30 pm due to Covid pneumonia at her residence in Yibuk village in Lower Dibang Valley.

On Saturday, the state reported 47 cases of Covid-19, of whom 20 are symptomatic. Lower Subansiri reported the highest 11 cases, followed by seven cases each in the ICR and Tawang and six cases in Namsai.

With 17.5 percent, Tawang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of .9 percent.

Also on Saturday, 68 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

A total of 2,816 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 561 active Covid cases, with 518 persons under home isolation (see full bulletin)