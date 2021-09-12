55 without ILP externed

LONGDING, 11 Sep: Fifty-five migrants without inner line permits (ILP) were apprehended here during an ILP checking drive conducted by the Longding District Students’ Union (LDSU), along with the district administration on Friday and Saturday.

The migrants were brought before the executive magistrate and externed out of the state via the Kanubari check gate.

The LDSU requested the people to “always apply for

ILP with valid documents and enter the state by following due procedure of rule.” Stating that it has zero tolerance for such violators, the union urged the people to cooperate in carrying out the drive.

The union also asked the district administration and police personnel to “check the ILPs properly at various check gates of the district, such as Kanubari, Chatting, Tissa and Kamkuh-Rusa.”

The drive, which was carried out to check the influx of illegal migrants, was led by LDSU vice president (protocol) Remo Sungham and LDSU border affairs secretary Jitwang Wangpasam.