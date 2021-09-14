‘Repair Nguriangbung mini hydel’

TOTPU, 13 Sep: The Totpu Panchayat Youth Association has sought immediate repair and renovation of the Nguriangbung mini hydel in Totpu panchayat in Parang circle of Papum Pare district.

The association informed that the Nguriangbung mini hydel has “been badly damaged due to nearby road cutting work, which is the construction of a road from 45.00 km point of Sagalee Sakiang road to Nakap (Totpu) under the PMGSY. The work is being executed by M/s Capital Enterprise under the rural works department, Sagalee division.”