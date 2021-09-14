PMC instructed to earmark no-parking zones

PASIGHAT, 13 Sep: Additional Deputy Commissioner Tatdo Borang has instructed the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) to earmark no-parking zones, so that citizens may only park in the designated parking lots where fees are to be collected for revenue generation.

During a review meeting here in East Siang district on Monday, the district administration re-fixed the parking rates at Rs 20 per day for four-wheelers and Rs 10 per day for two-wheelers.

PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang said that “parking is a subject of its (PMC) source of revenue generation and has been duly designated to the urban local bodies of the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, and the PMC holds the right to frame and regulate levy of user charges on parking.”

She also gave assurance that the PMC would conduct training and sensitization programmes for parking attendants in order to acquaint them with orderly parking.

BKYW president Joluk Minung asked the authority not to charge parking fees in un-notified areas. Also informing that the BKYW has already submitted a memorandum to the chief minister for posting of traffic wardens in Pasighat, Minung asked the administration and the PMC to take up the issue with the respective ministry for immediate consideration.

Pasighat Market Association general secretary M Tasung advocated “one-side parking for buyers, so that business activities are not hampered.”

ABK (East Siang) president Obing Yomso assured to extend all support to the administration and the PMC for the betterment of Pasighat, while BBK president Oyem Dai asserted that “revenue generation process is essential for cleanliness and beautification of the township” and expressed hope that the people would extend full cooperation to the PMC. (DIPRO)