Yet again the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate are being used to witch-hunt people whom the present regime sees as a threat to their government. The Income Tax officials raided the house of Bollyood actor Sonu Sood while the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided three locations linked to activist Harsh Mander.

The raids come days after Sonu Sood met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who declared him as brand ambassador for the ‘Desh ka Mentor’ programme for school students.

Harsh Mander is a very prominent voice, who has repeatedly exposed the wrongdoing of the present BJP led government at the centre. He has been at forefront in the battle against communal politics of the BJP/RSS. Mander is being harassed at regular intervals by the present regime using various tactics. But to his credit, despite all the harassment, he continues to battle against the communal agenda of the BJP/ RSS throughout the country.

It is strange that Sonu Sood, whose philanthropy during the Covid crisis earned him the tag of the ‘messiah of migrants’ is also being harassed. There are rumours floating that he might join the AAP and this could be the reason for the action against him.

It is becoming a habit for the BJP government at the centre to use various central agencies to target opposition leaders, activists, media houses, journalists, student leaders, etc, who do not follow their dictate. The BJP/RSS is playing dangerous politics to weaken the democratic system of the country. In the long run this might come back to haunt them.