DIPRO visits Longding GSS

LONGDING, 16 Sep: Longding District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) Nyatum Doke visited the government secondary school here and interacted with the students and the teachers on Thursday.

During the interaction, he motivated the students to work hard and pursue their hobbies along with their studies.

Doke told students to respect their teachers and listen to them “as the teachers are friends, philosophers and guide who will help the students in achieving their success.”

He also urged students to stay away from harmful substances like drugs and alcohol.

Students shared their ambition and informed the DIPRO about the non-availability of Maths teacher in the school.

The school authorities agreed to the proposal of Doke that he would be arranging ‘video lectures of class X Maths from various sources which may be made available to the students.

School Headmistress K Tao informed that she will be arranging career counseling programmes for the students in collaboration with the DIPRO Longding before the final exam. (DIPRO)