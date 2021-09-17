State reports 47 new covid-19 cases on Thursday, 56 recovered

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep:  The state on Thursday reported 47 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 26 are symptomatic.

Tawang detected the highest nine Covid-19 cases, followed by eight cases in Capital Complex and six cases in Lower Dibang Valley.

With 16.7 percent, Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 0.9 percent.

Also on Thursday, 56 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

A total of 3,118 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

Meanwhile, the state currently has 536 active cases with 497 under home isolation. (see full bulletin)

